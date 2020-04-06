Box Hill Accident Repair Shop
Hi, I’m Tony Brown from Kew Accident Repair Centre, your local specialist in quality car accident Kew smash repairs. Call me directly on 0451 309 722.
My team of qualified technicians and I take enormous pride in our work and are passionate about presenting you with a finished product you’ll love – on time and on budget.
Based in Kew for almost 40 years, we combine our superior panel beating, Kew smash repairs and spray painting processes with our vast experience to deliver repair work that is unparalleled in quality and craftsmanship. We are proud to be the go-to for smash repairs in Kew, Camberwell and Hawthorn car drivers
Don’t Get Hit Twice
With over 40 years of experience in the Box Hill area, we know that auto insurers aren’t always the easiest todeal with. Let us take away the headache of dealing with our insurance provider with a service that sets usapart from other Box Hill panel beaters. We will coordinate with your insurer on your behalf to guarantee thatyou’re getting everything that you’re entitled to. In fact, you cancome to us before you even call them so thatyou can be confident of what you’re owed. Whenever you need quality Box Hill accident repair, call thefriendly KARC team
Your Local Box Hill Panel Beaters
We offer on the spot quotes so that you can quickly assess the financial damage of your accident. We’re alsohappy to help liaise with your insurance company to take some of the burden off your back. Policies can becomplicated, and insurers can be less than upfront about the amount of coverage that you’re entitled to. Weoffer experienced advice gained through years of dealing with most major insurers. So if you’re looking forsmash repairs in Blackburn, visit Kew Accident Repair Centre today and we’d be happy to discuss your options.
Call your local quality automotive repair specialists today, we’re just around the corner! If it’s not urgent, just fill out the enquiry form below and we’ll be in touch shortly.
Telephone 0385 778 377 Email tony@kewarc.com.au Workshop 100 - 104 High St Kew, VIC 3101