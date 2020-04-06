Hi, I’m Tony Brown from Kew Accident Repair Centre, your local specialist in quality car accident Kew smash repairs. Call me directly on 0451 309 722.

My team of qualified technicians and I take enormous pride in our work and are passionate about presenting you with a finished product you’ll love – on time and on budget.

Based in Kew for almost 40 years, we combine our superior panel beating, Kew smash repairs and spray painting processes with our vast experience to deliver repair work that is unparalleled in quality and craftsmanship. We are proud to be the go-to for smash repairs in Kew, Camberwell and Hawthorn car drivers